UMD Women’s Basketball Picked to Repeat as NSIC Champs, Brooke Olson Named Preseason Player of the Year

DULUTH, Minn. – The NSIC released their preseason poll for the upcoming 2021-22 women’s basketball season and UMD was picked to finish first in the North Division and the conference.

Senior Brooke Olson was chosen as the Preseason North Division Player of the Year after winning the award in each of the last two seasons. She led the conference in scoring, which was good for 7th in the country.

On the men’s side, they were picked to finish 3rd in the North Division with MSU Moorhead as the top pick. Redshirt junior Drew Blair is UMD’s “Player to Watch” after finishing fourth in the conference in scoring last season.

Both teams will open their seasons with exhibition action next Tuesday at home against UW-Superior.