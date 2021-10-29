28-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit By Car While Crossing Street In Hibbing

HIBBING, Minn. — A 28-year-old man from Hibbing died on Thursday evening after he was hit by a small SUV while crossing a street in the city, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

An 18-year-old man, also a Hibbing resident, was driving a Ford Ecosport and heading north on Highway 169 close to Howard Street just after 6:30 p.m.

At that exact moment, 28-year-old Chris Daniel Ozzello was crossing over from the east to west side of Howard Street.

MSP says the driver wasn’t able to avoid the pedestrian and hit him.

Authorities say that the driver wasn’t drunk when the collision happened.

The incident report adds that the roads were wet at the time.