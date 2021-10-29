City Crews Responding to Water Main Break in Congdon Park

DULUTH, Minn. – City of Duluth Utility Operations crews are responding to a water main break in the Congdon Park neighborhood.

The break was reported Tuesday morning and is located on the 300 block of Pinewood Lane.



City officials say water has been shut off on Pinewood Lane from North 37th Avenue East to East 4th Street and from Misquah Road from East 3rd to the dead end.



It is not known at this time how long it will take the fix the break.

Crews are working to repair the break and restore water service as quickly as possible.

