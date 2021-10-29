Duluth East Performs Freaky Friday Through Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth East is showcasing its first all in-person theater production, starting Thursday and through the weekend.

The cast is performing Disney’s Freaky Friday, which has been in the works since auditions back in May.

They say building the set was a challenge with lumber being expensive through the pandemic, and there have been quarantine interruptions with the 50 person cast, but everything is set to take place without a hitch now, and the crew can’t wait to make this return to the theater, especially in front of a live crowd.

“Last year was really tough for our program, kids wanted to be involved, and we just couldn’t do what we normally do so,” “I think I’m just excited to be back in the theater, and letting the kids do what they need to do, it’s just been such a strange couple years and it’s a feeling of normalcy,” Peter Froehlingsdorf, Teacher At Duluth East and Director of Freaky Friday, said.

The play will take place from Thursday to Sunday at 7 p.m., and it will be at 1 on Sunday. Those attending are required to wear masks.