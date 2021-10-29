Duluth Parks and Rec Hosting ‘Halloween Hunt’ in Lincoln Park

There Are 20 Halloween Symbols Hidden Throughout Lincoln Park Along Miller Creek

DULUTH, Minn. – If you’re looking to gorge yourself on festive fun this weekend while enjoying the nice weather, Duluth Parks and Rec has an opportunity for you.

They’re hosting a Halloween Hunt in Duluth’s Lincoln Park.

All weekend long, families and all hikers are encouraged to trek along Miller Creek in the park, looking for 20 Halloween-themed symbols in the woods.

“We always try to think of fun ways to get people out into our park spaces and so we thought what better way than to make it themed for the holiday we have this weekend,” said Megan Lidd, recreation specialist with Duluth Parks and Rec.

Once you spot the symbols, be sure to take pictures and post them on social media using #DuluthParks.