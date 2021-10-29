Esko Native, UMD Alum Ben Hanson Wins 2021 Colorado Marathon

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Esko native Ben Hanson has been running marathons since he graduated from UMD back in 2017, which includes two shots at Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth. And last weekend, Hanson finally won his first marathon.

The 27-year-old took first place in the Colorado Marathon with a time of two hours, 34 minutes and just under 21 seconds. Hanson moved to Lone Tree, Colorado, which is just outside Denver, about a year ago. When asked to compare it to Grandma’s, he says other than the change in elevation, it also provides runners with amazing scenic views.

“You’re on a mountain road that’s just like windy and it’s on a canyon, which is pretty cool because there’s a river that flows by it. You’re running in just some goregous foothill territory up the mountains. You just get to take in some beautiful nature and it’s really awesome,” said Hanson.

Hanson had his aunt and uncle in town and they kept everyone back home updated on his progree in the race, all the way up until the moment he crossed the finish line.

“When they said my name when I was coming through the chute ‘Number 287, Ben Hanson from Esko’, that was a cool feeling, especially wearing the Esko jerseys. It just kind of a special moment to show that Esko runners have always been pretty solid and like to keep that tradition going,” Hanson said.

Hanson’s time was good enough for him to qualify for next year’s Boston Marathon. He has until November 8th to register and he says he’s leaning towards officially signing up.