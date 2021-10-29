Eyes On The Prize: Archery Courses Offered at Chalstrom’s Range

Chalstrom's is Located at 5067 Rice Lake Road in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – In this week’s Active Adventures, Meteorologist Ken Slama channels his inner Robin Hood at Chalstrom’s archery range – minus the bycocket and tunic.

The knowledgeable and helpful staff was able to get him dialed in and hitting the center of the target in no time.

They are open 7 days a week if you want to head up there to give it a try yourself.

For more information about Chalstrmom’s, you can visit them on their Facebook page.