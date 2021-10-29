Fire Officials Encourage Safety First This Halloween Weekend

Children Should Have Bright Colored Costumes, Reflective Material While Trick-or-Treating

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department wants to make sure everyone enjoys treats, not tricks this Halloween weekend.

They’re looking to remind parents and children of the potential dangers associated with trick-or-treating.

After COVID-19 practically sidelined festive fun last year, they’re encouraging parents to have a talk with kids before heading out to collect candy.

It’s important to stay on sidewalks and yards and avoid darting out into the streets at all times.

Also, with the days getting shorter, make sure your child’s costume has reflective striping or bright colors.

“The kids didn’t really get an opportunity to do a lot of trick-or-treating last year, so there’s a good chance you’ll see more kids outside doing trick-or-treating. They’re probably going to be more excited because they couldn’t do it last year,” said Bill Chopskie, deputy fire marshal with Duluth Fire Department.

The fire department would also like to remind folks, if you are having a small recreational fire, make sure it’s contained and put out at the end of the night.