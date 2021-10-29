Halloween Marks 30th Anniversary of 1991 Blizzard

The storm dumped over 30 inches of snow in the northland during a three-day period.

DULUTH, Minn. — Weather forecasters are looking back at an even more scary holiday as Sunday marks 30 years since the 1991 blizzard in Minnesota.

It broke records that still hold up decades later.

Experts at the National Weather Service in Duluth say technology back then made forecasting a storm of that magnitude so early on in the season difficult.

Although some of the recent snowfall totals have been similar, none come close to that record-setting amount on Halloween 30 years ago.

“Back then it wasn’t possible to do the level of sophisticated modeling that we do now. Now we can predict high-resolution snowfall forecasts from dozens of models,” Duluth National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist, Joe Moore says.

“Nothing really matches just how widespread that October 31st to early November winter storm was across the entire state of Minnesota and parts of northern Wisconsin,” Moore says.

Moore goes on to say that there are still a few at the weather service who can recall the storm and they love talking about their experience forecasting it.