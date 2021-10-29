Haunted Barn Bringing Frights, Funds for Rice Lake Fire Department Saturday

Organizer Katie Engen says her older daughter wanted to help after seeing the fires up north.

DULUTH, Minn. – If you were looking for a Halloween activity Saturday a bit more out of town, one family is continuing their tradition while also helping out first responders.

The Haunted Barn at 3974 Hicken Road in Rice Lake Township is back this year, free for kids.

Donations are encouraged, which go towards the Rice Lake Fire Department.

The family is happy to once again bring some fun to the rural community, which is far from other activities.

“It’s a nice get-together, we don’t have anything up here for the kids,” Engen said, “and it’s gonna be all free because no one wants to go out and spend a bunch of money on Halloween.”

Engen says bring your own flashlight for the corn maze before the barn, as it gets pitch black dark in there among the zombies and other scares.

“And the lights, the skeletons, all in all it’s just eerie itself,” she said.

They’ve been making their barn bloodcurdling for about 2 years now.