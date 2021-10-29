Lakewood Elementary Students Participate in Halloween Parade

Staff hope they can continue the tradition of going outside next year.

DULUTH, Minn. — Little ghouls and fairies paraded around Lakewood Elementary School in Duluth for their annual Halloween parade.

With more than 200 students in the school, most of them were dressed up in their costumes for the end-of-the-day parade.

A new element was added this year, where the students would be able to go outside and walk around the parking lot with their families waiving on.

Teachers at the school say this is an activity they have missed because of the pandemic.

“We miss these moments, right? We miss being able to be together and learn together and celebrate together. So it’s a very special year to be able to do this with the students and the families,” Lakewood Elementary 2nd Grade Teacher, Jody Peck says.

Students around the school were encouraged to dress up along with the staff.

Fox 21 caught up with one elaborate little ladybug whose favorite part of Halloween is the treats.

“I like that we get to go trick-or-treating and everyone gets treats. But Halloween is mostly about having fun,” Lakewood Elementary 2nd Grader, Dorthea Modec-Anderson says.

