Law Enforcement Prepared For Busy Halloweekend

DULUTH, Minn. –The Minnesota State Patrol is not messing around this Halloween. Normally a pretty busy night for them, they want to make sure the holiday doesn’t contribute to the record-breaking number of traffic deaths the state’s seen so far this year.

Last year they reported 318 arrests state-wide, averaging three per hour on Halloween.

A Lieutenant with the State Patrol says as drivers, it’s important to watch out for kids trick or treating, but also to make sure you have a plan if you are out celebrating, and above all don’t drive if under the influence.

“Let’s have a good weekend, let’s have fun but let’s do it safely, and the Vikings play so there will be people out for that so make sure that you have a game plan for the game, and hopefully that plan includes you having a plan to get home safely,” Gordon Shank, Lieutenant with the Minnesota State Patrol, said.

So far this year there have been more than 400 traffic fatalities on Minnesota roads, the earliest the state’s reached that number since 2007.