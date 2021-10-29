Lights On Afterschool Highlights Programs Who Help Beyond The Classroom

DULUTH, Minn. — An after school program collaboration between Duluth Public Schools and the YMCA has been around since 2012, but Thursday, one of these programs took a chance to recognize the importance of them.

Lights On Afterschool, was recognized by the Keyzone After School Program of Piedmont Elementary School which has about 1,000 students enrolled in the program.

Staff says the need for these programs is there as there is a waiting list for more children to join, but being able to provide snacks, physical fitness, and homework help from when school ends till 6 p.m., is what a lot of families need.

“After school is so important to families, the school bell rings at 2:15 and what would families do without us? So I mean working parents, or parents who are going to school, they need a safe, fun, reliable place for their kiddos to go, and that’s what we do here at the YMCA and with the Duluth public schools,” Melissa Fanning, Executive Director Of The Community Services Branch, said.

If parents or care-takers are looking for more information about these programs, they are encouraged to look online at Duluthymca.org