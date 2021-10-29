North End Nightmare 5K Set for Full Capacity Run

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Saturday, the 3rd annual North End Nightmare 5K will be taking place in Superior. Participants are encouraged to dress in costume for the race, which has its own different vibe than the other events hosted by the Grandma’s Marathon organization.

This year’s race will return to its full, in-person capacity and will be using a traditional mass start at 5 p.m. near Earth Rider Brewery. There will also be a spider dash at 4 p.m. for the kids. You can still register in person Saturday between noon and 4:30 p.m. at the starting line.