Sam Fuss Scores in Overtime to Give CSS Men’s Hockey Win over Concordia Wisconsin

Sam Fuss would score the overtime winner in St. Scholastica's home opener.

DULUTH, Minn. — Sam Fuss would score the overtime winner in St. Scholastica’s home opener win 5-4 over Concordia Wisconsin Friday night at the Mars Lakeview Arena.

The Saints will be back in action as they host UW-Superior Saturday night at 7 p.m. .