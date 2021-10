Schlies Sends Northwestern Football to Level Three with Win Over West Salem

Senior Austin Schlies finished with 30 carries, 281 yards and four touchdowns

MAPLE, Wis. – Senior Austin Schlies finished with 30 carries, 281 yards and four touchdowns as the Northwestern football team defeated West Salem 42-20 Friday night at Gordon L. Nelson Field.

The Tigers move on to Level 3 as they’ll take on Ellsworth next week.