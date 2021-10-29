Special Teams Key to Hot Start for Minnesota Wilderness

The Wilderness are coming off a home sweep over Jainesville and the players are seeing a big difference from last year's squad.

CLOQUET, Minn. – What a start to the season it has been for the Minnesota Wilderness.

The team is 8-3-1, marking their best start in five years. The Wilderness are coming off a home sweep over Jainesville and the players are seeing a big difference from last year’s squad.

“We’ve gotten better through our systems. We’ve gotten better on our special teams. Last weekend, Friday our penalty kill was 100% and Saturday our power play was 100%. So it’s been great just to see progress the entire way,” said defenseman Aaron Pionk.

“I just like how hard they work. From the very first week of practice, we can just tell how competitive they are and how hard they work. They’re really a good group, maybe the best group we’ve had in several years, in terms of their commitment and hard work,” head coach/general manager Dave Boitz said.

So what’s their secret? The team says it’s not only what they’re doing on the ice, but off the ice as well.

“Obviously last year, we couldn’t hang out with anybody. We had to stay quarantined most of the time. This year, there’s a lot of going out to eat and hanging out so I think that team-bonding is really there,” said center Cole Gordon.

The Wilderness will look to keep things rolling as they get set for a road trip to Springfield this weekend.