Spooktacular Fun Planned in Superior This Weekend

Events Kick off Friday with the Fun Wrapping Up on Halloween Night

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Calling all ghosts and goblins!

If you’re looking for spooktacular fun, head to the City of Superior this weekend.

The annual Superior Spooktacular celebration begins Friday at 3 p.m. with Trick-or-Treating in the Business Improvement District.

There will then be a drive-in movie at World of Wheels, and the free ‘Massacre on Hammond’ walk-thru display at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, Grandma’s Marathon will host the North End Nightmare 5k and Spider Dash.

The event will be followed by the Pumpkin Patch Carnival on the corner of Hughitt and Broadway.

The festive fun aims to put Superior in the limelight.

“We developed the Superior Spooktacular because we thought, wouldn’t it be fun to put Superior on the map as the Halloween Capital of Wisconsin and so that’s been an ongoing effort ever since.”>

The annual Spooktacular Parade begins at 2 p.m. on Satuday.

