Trick Or Treat At Fairlawn Mansion

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Fairlawn Mansion in Superior opened its front doors for a Halloween trick or treat event Thursday and Friday.

Kids and families can go up the front steps and get candy, while being able to wander the first floor and look around the mansion.

Staff says the front doors aren’t opened often to preserve their history and condition, but opening them and allowing kids to trick or treat the way the Pattison family would have hosted it in the 1800’s makes the event a little more special.

“We love having family events, especially since it was a home for children for 42 years, it’s something special that we like to continue the tradition of welcoming kids to the mansion,” Megan Meyer, Executive Director, Fairlawn Mansion said.

The mansion is also hosting their superstition tour Thursday and Friday night where the public can pay to go in at night with flash lights to hear ghost stories and learn about the Pattison family’s superstitions.