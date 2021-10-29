Trick Or Treat At Lowell Elementary

DULUTH, Minn. — Lowell Elementary School invited students and families to come for a trick or treat hike through the school grounds this afternoon.

Kids dressed as animals, super heroes, or their favorite Disney character, took a walk through the woods of Lowell Elementary to collect candy from their teachers and different treats from staff.

This is a PTA event that allowed families to meet and kids to enjoy spending time outside of the classroom with their peers while enjoying the Friday before Halloween.

“It’s really great because we haven’t been able to have any group, community gatherings for a long time, so this is kind of the first one where we get to really like welcome everybody back and see all the kids,” Alaine Ripley, Lowell Elementary PTA President, said.

The event had a huge turnout with a pumpkin carving contest, and the Oasis Del Norte food truck. All donations went towards the teacher grant fund from the Lowell PTA.