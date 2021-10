UMD Women’s Soccer Tops MSU-Moorhead in Home Finale

The Bulldogs will be back in action Sunday on the road at Northern State.

DULUTH, Minn. – In their final home game of the season, the UMD women’s soccer team would get a late goal from Anna Tobias as they beat Minnesota State Moorhead 1-0 Friday night at Malosky Stadium.

