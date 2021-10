UW-Superior Volleyball Picks Up Home Sweep Over Crown

Maiana Stark led the way with 15 kills for the Yellowjackets, who will close out their regular season at home Saturday against Minnesota Morris.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UW-Superior volleyball team dominated from start to finish as they sweep Crown 3-0 Friday night at the Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

Maiana Stark led the way with 15 kills for the Yellowjackets, who will close out their regular season at home Saturday against Minnesota Morris.