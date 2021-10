UW-Superior Women’s Hockey Powers Past Lawrence in Home Opener

Senior Agnese Apsite finished with a hat trick for the Yellowjackets.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Senior Agnese Apsite finished with a hat trick as the UW-Superior women’s hockey team defeated Lawrence 8-0 Friday night at Wessman Arena.

Megan Dulong also scored twice for the Yellowjackets as they’ll look for the sweep of the Vikings Saturday at 2 p.m.