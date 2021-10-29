UW-Superior Women’s Soccer Captures First-Ever UMAC Regular Season Title

The Yellowjackets clinched the title with a 4-1 win over Minnesota Morris.

MORRIS, Minn, – Senior Annah Schussman finished with two goals and three assists as the UW-Superior women’s soccer team defeated Minnesota Morris 4-1 Friday afternoon.

The win gave the Yellowjackets their first-ever UMAC regular season title. UWS will close out their season with a trip to crown on Saturday. They’ll open the UMAC tournament as the top overall seed on Wednesday.