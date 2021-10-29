Vintage Hideaway Market Brings Out Christmas Decor

With eight vendors now using the new space, they wanted to make sure they get their holiday products out early for crafters.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Is it too early to be thinking about Christmas? One local shop in Hermantown doesn’t think so.

Vintage Hideaway Market has already set out a variety of Christmas items as they anticipate a busy holiday season.

“I think people are ready for it. I think it’s been a rough year. We were just ready to start. When people come in for the first time and see them looking up *gasps* they are loving it. They are loving it,” Vintage Hideaway Marketplace Vendor, Cheryl Wisneski says.

The market is open Thursday through Saturday from ten to five with extended hours during the Junk Hunt event at the DECC in early November.