Church’s Halloween Walk-Through Takes Families to Magical World of Harry Potter

Before any activities, families had to run through Platform 9 ¾, the portal to the wizarding world in the Harry Potter books.

DULUTH, Minn.- No matter what the Halloween costume, everyone got to be witches and wizards for a day, taking a trip to Hogwarts at Pilgrim Congregational Church’s Harry Potter themed Halloween walk-through in Duluth.

Then they could tour stations like wand-making, potions, and learning about owls from UMD students.

“We had a couple of people that went to our church here who really loved Harry Potter and it was their brainchild about 10 years ago to start building this festival,” said Andrew Streitz, a member of the Planning Committee.

The wizards behind the event were the church’s youth group, who were excited to put the magical twist on a traditional trick-or-treating event.

“Those whole movies just based around Halloween with sci-fi and really cool magic,” Camilla Beaster, youth group and Planning Committee member, said. “And it’s just a lot of fun to incorporate magic into the spirit of Halloween.”

Cash or food donations for CHUM food shelf were also accepted.