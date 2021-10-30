Eastridge Community Church is Back with 10th Annual Trunk or Treat

DULUTH, Minn.- Eastridge Community Church in Duluth hosted its 10th Annual Trunk or Treat event today.

The free event included bounce houses, music, and more. Even a few popular food trucks came out for some of the annual festivities.

People were eager to come out in Halloween costumes, going trunk-to-trunk for candy, after not having the event last year due to the pandemic.

“Kids come here, they go trunk to trunk, they ask for candy, they get lots of candy,” said Associate Pastor Justin Huibregtse. “There’s food trucks—there’s bounce houses—there’s live music—there’s face painting, there’s a bunch of games. We’re just excited to have so many people back here

The church’s pastor expected to see upwards of 2,000 people attending the trunk or treat event.