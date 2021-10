Haunted Yard in Cloquet Raises Money for County Seat Theater, Donations for Food Shelf

CLOQUET, Minn.- One man in Cloquet decked out his yard for a fun trick-or-treat destination, while also raising funds for the County Seat Theater and donations for the local food shelf.

FOX 21 Photojournalist Marcus Asmus takes us to the Nicholson Haunted Yard.