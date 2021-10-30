Northland Community Comes Out for Superior Spooktacular Parade

SUPERIOR, Minn.- Cartoon characters and candy brought the community to Hughitt Avenue in Superior for the 6th Annual Superior Spooktacular Parade.

Crowds of people came together in costumes to join in on the fun. And organizers are glad for the parade’s return after not doing it last year due to the pandemic.

The Superior Fire Department and Sterling Silver dancers, along with other organizations, participated in the parade.

“We’re thrilled to be able to have the opportunity to come out again and share the Halloween spirit with our community and host this really cool event,” said the director of Superior Spooktacular Carolyn Nelson-Kavajecz. “We have 25 entries this year, so we have businesses and organizations from all over Duluth and Superior.”

At the end of the parade route was a Halloween carnival for the community to enjoy. Food, games, and music were among the activities for both kids and adults to enjoy.

“Some events started last weekend but today’s really the biggest day of all of them,” said vice president of Superior Spooktacular Brian Lammi. “So at 2 o’clock we have our parade starting, after that there is the kid’s carnival and pumpkin patch at the Salvation Army parking lot, then Grandma’s marathon is hosting the Spider Dash for kids, and after that is the Northland Nightmare 5k.”

Sterling Silver Studio, the City of Superior, and Superior Spooktacular teamed up for the Halloween event.