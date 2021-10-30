Prep Football: Moose Lake/Willow River, Esko, Grand Rapids Advance to Section Finals

The Rebels, Eskomos and Thunderhawks will all be playing for section championships next week.

WILLOW RIVER, Minn. – The Moose Lake/Willow River football team continued their undefeated season on Saturday afternoon, getting the 63-26 win over International Falls in the section 7AA semifinals.

The Rebels will now face Mesabi East in the section 7AA championship on Thursday, Nov. 4 in Esko with kickoff set for 6:00 p.m.

In section 7AAA, Esko also continued their perfect season, knocking off Rock Ridge 43-14 in the semifinals. The Eskomos will face Aitkin in the section 7AAA title game on Thursday, Nov. 4 at Malosky Stadium on UMD’s campus, with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. That game is a rematch of the 2019 section championship, which Esko won.

In section 7AAAA, Grand Rapids got the 19-7 road win over Hermantown in the semifinals. The Thunderhawks will now face top seed North Branch in the section 7AAAA championship game on Friday, Nov. 5 at 7:00 p.m. at Public Schools Stadium.