UMD Football Uses Big Second Half to Get Road Win Over Minot State

Wade Sullivan led the way with 112 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

MINOT, N.D. – The UMD football team scored 27 second half points to get the 34-21 road win over Minot State.

Garrett Olson got most of the snaps under center, completing 10 passes for 106 yards. Wade Sullivan led the way with 112 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Cazz Martin and Byron Bynum each ran in a touchdown.

UMD improves to 7-2 on the season and will be back home next Saturday hosting Augustana. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m.