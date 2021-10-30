UMD Students Help Connect Hillside Residents to Healthy Food Sources

Organizers say they hope to take steps in improving food security in the Hillside neighborhood which has direct impacts on health and life expectancy.

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD students hoped to connect some residents of the Steve O-Neil Apartments in Duluth with healthier food options at their Land Lab near Jean Duluth Road, for Healthy Lives Day.

Growers from local farms joined families in touring the UMD farm. They hope to improve those families’ access to healthy food from local sources.

“This connection with healthy food and even learning that you can grow some of it yourself or you can be friends with the person who grows it knowing they’re growing it for you, ends up being an empowering, connective, healing and life-giving, health-giving peace,” said Regina Laroche, who calls herself a “connector farmer.”

“Keeping our community alive and not just keeping it alive, but having it thrive,” she said.

After receiving a University of Minnesota “Healthy Food, Healthy Lives” grant, professors hope to lead more students on efforts related to healthy food accessibility in our community.