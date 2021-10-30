UW-Superior Men Win Fourth UMAC Cross Country Title

The UW-Superior women finished in fourth place.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UW-Superior men’s cross country team used home course advantage on Saturday to win its fourth UMAC cross country championship in the last six years with 36 points.

Tyler Finger led the way for the Yellowjackets, finishing second with a time of 27:02. Derrick Moe came in third while Michael Butterfield finished fifth to all earn All-UMAC First Team honors.

To view the full results, head to the UMAC website.

On the women’s side, UW-Superior finished fourth with 81 points. Nicole Koski was the top finisher for the Yellowjackets, coming in 12th to earn All-UMAC Second Team honors.

To view the full women’s results, head to the UMAC website.

The St. Scholastica cross country teams competed in their first MIAC Championship on Saturday, with the men finishing in sixth place and the women finishing in eighth place. Calvin Boone was the Saints top finisher, coming in at fifth place with a time of 25:20.5, while Maj Lis Helmer was the women’s top finisher, earning fifth place with a time of 23:07.7.

To view the full results, head to the MIAC website.