UW-Superior Men’s Hockey Shuts Out Rivals St. Scholastica in Season Opener

DULUTH, Minn. – The UW-Superior men’s hockey team jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, scoring three goals in the first four minutes to open the season with a 7-0 win over bridge rivals St. Scholastica.

Artur Terchiyev scored twice while David Kaplan, MacGregor Sinclair, Chad Lopez and Coltyn Bates each scored once.

Myles Hektor made 26 saves for the Yellowjackets, Jack Branby and Oliver Quinn split time in net for the Saints. Branby made 27 saves while Quinn finished with seven.

UWS will be back in action next Friday at Saint Mary’s, while St. Scholastica will host UW-Stout next Friday.