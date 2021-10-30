YMCA, Ursa Minor Brewing Host DiffeRUNce 5k

DULUTH, Minn.- Ursa Minor Brewing and the Duluth YMCA teamed up this morning for an extra spooky, family-fun activity.

Kids, adults, and pets participated in the organization’s “DiffeRUNce” 5k and were all dressed in costumes.

The Halloween-themed event brought people of all ages together to support increased food access and healthy living. Participant registration fees are going to the Duluth Area Family YMCA Community Services.

“When you’re an adult, you don’t get a lot of excuses to wear a costume, so you have to seize them when you can,” said runners Orry and Nicole Hatcher. “And it’s for a good cause, so it’s just a good excuse. And the dogs like to get out.”

About 130 people came out to West Duluth to participate in the Halloween 5k run.