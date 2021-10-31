Cloquet’s Dana Jones Commits to Winona State Softball

Jones led the Lumberjacks with a .436 batting average with 10 runs batted in.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Cloquet’s Dana Jones has committed to playing softball in the NSIC at Winona State.

This past season, Jones led the Lumberjacks with a .436 average and .475 OBP. She recorded 24 hits, including two home runs, with 10 RBI. The outfielder was part of Cloquet’s state tournament team that took home third in 2019.

Jones also plays tennis and hockey for the Lumberjacks, where she went to state in 2019 and then led the team this past season with 21 points.