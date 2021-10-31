DFL Candidates Urge Duluthians to Vote in General Election Tuesday

Duluth's general election is this Tuesday. Polls stay open Monday until 5 pm.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth’s General Election is just a few days away, and some local DFL endorsed candidates and supporters held a rally before going door to door Sunday, urging people to head to the polls.

Candidates for City Council as well as Mayor Emily Larson and State Representative Liz Olson joined campaign volunteers at Enger Tower for a rally and then went door-knocking through neighborhoods.

They wanted to remind 4th district residents that many important decisions are made at the local level, so they hope people can get voter turnout going.

“I’ve heard it’s a little slower this year but that’s not to be, not anything that’s out of the ordinary for these years where we don’t have the big top of the ticket race,” Rep. Olson said. “But we have a really great election system here in Minnesota that really encourages participation and makes it easier to participate.”

“We really want to make sure the most number of people are getting out and voting,” she said.

Duluth’s General Election is this Tuesday. Polls stay open Monday until 5 pm. You can find your polling place on the city’s website.