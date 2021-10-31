Halloween Brings Boost to Local Liquor Stores after Record-Breaking 2020

According to the Minnesota State Auditor, sales at the state's more than 200 municipal liquor stores jumped 10% during the first year of the pandemic.

DULUTH, Minn.- Halloween weekend didn’t only fill up buckets with candy, it filled up many local liquor stores with customers.

Over at Canal Park Liquors, staff say they saw heavy traffic Saturday, which thinned out Sunday.

Beverages that were hot this Halloween included single shooters of Fireball and Tito’s, as well as cider to get into the fall mood.

This comes after they saw unprecedented sales in 2020.

“We broke our record basically for liquor sales,” said cashier Syd Rabold. “The biggest part of it was all the bars being closed, people had to come out to the stores to buy what they would usually drink.”

“Not a lot of tourists coming up so our locals helped us out a lot to not get in the hole during the whole shut down,” she said.

Typically sales increase only 1 to 3%.