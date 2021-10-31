Malloween At The Miller Hill Mall

DULUTH, Minn. — There were hundreds of people in character walking around the mall Sunday afternoon as the Duluth Miller Hill Mall held its annual Malloween.

Dozens of stores and kiosks set up with buckets of candy for trick or treaters to stop by and get a treat today. Although its fun for the families and trick or treaters, the staff likes that their normal work day is just a little different on Halloween, and can be highlighted by passing out candy to the kids, and maybe even seeing a few more shoppers in their stores too.

“I’ve seen kids walking around since like practically after opening in their costumes just waiting for it to start. People coming in the store and asking if we had candy after they saw the pumpkin before we set up, they were really excited,” Emily Bird, Supervisor at Apricot Lane Duluth, said.

Now the mall is switching gears towards Christmas, as they’ll be bringing the Santa’s Elf in Training workshop back, December 4th.