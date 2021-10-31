Persinger/Plys Win 2022 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Mixed Doubles Curling

The pair advances to the Olympic Qualification Event in Leeuwarden, Netherlands in December

EVELETH, Minn. – The team of Vicky Persinger and Duluth’s Chris Plys won the 2022 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Mixed Doubles Curling, which wrapped up at Curl Mesabi in Eveleth on Sunday.

The pair won 7-6 over Jamie Sinclair and Rich Ruohonen. They advance to the Olympic Qualification Event in Leeuwarden, Netherlands in December, where a top-two finished will give them a spot in the Olympic Games.

The Olympic Team Trials are set for Nov. 12-21 in Omaha, Nebraska.