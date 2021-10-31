Trick or Treaters Going Strong from East to West Duluth

People from all over the city came to 8th Street to check out the events, but there's one house in particular that tends to catch the eye of those who come to visit.

DULUTH, Minn. — It is Halloween night, and thousands of trick or treaters across the Twin Ports are knocking on doors collecting their treats, but West 8th Street in Duluth is the spot to be as these houses put on some of the best Halloween decorations for all ages to enjoy.

“I love Halloween and when I moved to this neighborhood, I heard that 8th Street is like the big Halloween street but a lot of people moved out of the neighborhood so I wanted to keep it going so I just thought have a theme every year,” Alex Jost said.

Alex Jost has put this on at her home for 6 years now, and chooses a different theme each time from Harry Potter to Pirates of the Caribbean this year. But across town at the Glensheen Mansion, trick or treat is a chance to bring more people by too.

“It’s always so fun to highlight that this old house museum is for all ages, and to bring a new life to it as well, it’s so important, and it encourages young kiddos to start to make their memories here so they can come back for years to come,” Emma Deaner, the Experience Director for the Glensheen Mansion, said.

As a child, getting to walk up to the mansions front doors, or walk the plank, these trick or treat memories will stick around long enough, to maybe one day, become an annual event.

“We just want to make it tradition, something that people can look forward to every year and see a different theme and if they want to help out they can play with us,” Jost said.

And Deaner hopes the same will happen for those who visit the Glensheen Mansion, “[It’s] just a really lovely, warm, fuzzy, family-friendly experience, and hopefully a tradition that will continue for years to come”.

Being able to come back out to the sidewalks, with bags in hand, shows progress with what we have been through over the past couple of years, and where we have gotten to now.

“It’s so great for the neighborhood to come together and like be a community and for everyone to get involved and just play and have fun especially with COVID and everything, it’s like we need to get back together as a community and just have fun with each other,” Jost said.

The Glensheen Mansion will be closed to the public in a couple of weeks as they shift gears towards decorating for Christmas.