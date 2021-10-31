UWS Men, Women Earn No. 1 Seeds for UMAC Soccer Tournaments

The UWS women will host Minnesota Morris in the semifinals on Wednesday at 4:00, while the men will host Northwestern at 6:30.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – For the first time, both the men’s and women’s UMAC soccer tournaments run through Superior, as both UWS teams earned the top spots.

On the women’s side, the Yellowjackets earned their first ever regular season championship after going unbeaten in conference play. They’ll host Minnesota Morris in the semifinals on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m.

The UWS men earned a share of the regular season title with Bethany Lutheran, but still earned the No. 1 seed via tiebreakers. This is the fourth straight season they’ve claimed the top seed. The Yellowjackets will host Northwestern in the semifinals on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The UMAC championships are set for Saturday.

Meanwhile, the St. Scholastica women’s soccer team earned their first ever trip to the MIAC tournament as the No. 6 seed. They’ll play at Saint Mary’s on Monday at 6:00 p.m.