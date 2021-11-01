Duluth Native Chris Plys Talks Moving One Step Closer to 2022 Winter Olympics

Plys and Persinger will head to the Netherlands for the Olympic qualifying tournament where they'll need to finish in the top two among 14 other countries to clinch a trip to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

EVELETH, Minn. – Sunday night, the team of Duluth native Chris Plys and Vicky Persinger won the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials up at Curl Mesabi in Eveleth.

The match came down to the final throw and now, the pair will head to the Netherlands for the Olympic qualifying tournament where they’ll need to finish in the top two among 14 other countries to clinch a trip to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

“We were laughing on the way home like everything that we’ve done our whole careers pretty much has never been the easy road. And so it’s fine. We’re ready for it. It’s just going to make it all the more sweet when we can clinch over there and look back on the journey as something where every single step was taken to reach it. We’re excited for that challenge,” Plys said.

Plys was a member of the 2018 curling team that won gold for Team U.S.A. and he says that experience did so much for the sport in the Northland and the entire country.

“Bringing it out of obscurity for a lot of people has been something that’s really important for us. Who knows what the sport is going to look like when we’re done. If we can leave it better for the kids that coming up behind us and give them an opportunity to make real money and do that kind of stuff, then all the better,” said Plys.

The qualifying tournament will take place from December 5th to the 9th.