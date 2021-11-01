Duluth School District to Start Voluntary Vaccination Clinics for Elementary Students

It would allow students a better chance of not contracting the virus and learning in person.

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth school district could become one of the first districts in the state to host voluntary vaccine clinics for 5 to 11-year-olds.

Pending FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine for that age group on Tuesday, the district is poised to become one of three districts in the state of Minnesota to offer these clinics.

The superintendent of the district hopes that the convenience of having the clinics in the schools will encourage parents to get their kids vaccinated.

“Right now when students are quarantined we know that the education for those students are not the same level as if they were in their classroom learning with their peers or with their teacher,” Duluth Public Schools Superintendent, John Magas says.

If approved by the FDA, the clinics would be hosted at area elementary schools starting on November 4th at Laura MacArthur Elementary.

