Duluth Taking New Measures for First Snow Emergency

The city of Duluth is taking extra precautions ahead of this winter.

More than 40,000 brochures will be mailed to residents this week laying out the timeline of a snow emergency.

The goal is to provide more information to homeowners about when cars need to be moved, where to park during snow emergencies and snow removal tips.

Members of the city public works team hope that getting these brochures out early will remind people of what to expect this coming winter.

“I will declare a snow emergency by 4 PM and then residents have between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. to move those vehicles off of those designated routes and that allows the plow operators to remove snow at 2 a.m. Then they will be removing snow from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. the following day,” City of Duluth Public Works & Utilities Director, Jim Benning says.

Staff also encourages people to sign up for the free Northland Alert.

It’s an automated messaging system that will notify people of snow emergencies and other hazardous events occurring in designated areas.

Starting at 9 at night, parking crews will begin ticketing vehicles that are left on the snow emergency routes.

“We’re not looking forward to writing a lot of tickets. Tows can occur if you don’t move your cars off those routes. Our goal is to tow as few cars as possible on the routes so we are asking for the public cooperation in helping us get this done and clear the streets for everybody,” City of Duluth Parking Services Manager, Mark Bauer says.

The snow emergency routes were specifically chosen because of accessibility to hospitals, and other important buildings throughout the city.