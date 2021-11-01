Essentia St. Mary’s Medical Center Receives New Lung Cancer Detecting Technology

DULUTH, Minn.- Essentia St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth is making treatment advancements with new technology.

The medical center received a new Monarch Platform machine that detects early lung cancer in patients this past September. Created in 2018, the new technology device helps the hospital catch cancer earlier than they’ve ever been able to do before.

Doctors use the machine to explore the insides of the lungs, helping find visual signs of cancer at earlier stages.

“This is something that will change how we treat lung cancer,” said Essentia Pulmonary and Critical Care Physician Eric Swanson. “Our goal is to keep finding out earlier and earlier so that we don’t have people getting diagnosed with stage three or four lung cancer—we move that to a stage one or stage two lung cancer where our survivals are much better.”

St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth is the second hospital in Minnesota to have this type of technology.