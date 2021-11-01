General Election Takes Place Tuesday

If you still have your mail-in-ballot they are due at city hall by 3 p.m. tomorrow.

DULUTH, Minn. — The general election gets underway on Tuesday in Duluth.

Beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning and running until 8 p.m. at night the polls will be open.

The municipal primary held back in August had just over 12% voter turnout.

It was an increase from the previous primary in an off-year.

City staff want to encourage people to get out and vote because of the impact these local candidates will have on the city.

“Whether you’re voting for President, or Governor or City Council or school board elections. These are local positions that make decisions. I think people in Duluth and across Minnesota feel really empowered to have their voices heard, support candidates they want to make decisions on their behalf,” City of Duluth Public Information Officer, Kate Van Daele says.

If you don’t know where to vote or if you haven’t registered, click here.