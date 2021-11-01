Hermantown’s Chase Sams Wins Mountain Biking State Championship

MANKATO, Minn. – Hermantown senior Chase Sam took home the mountain biking state championship this past weekend.

Sams started mountain biking as a way to train for hockey during the off-season. The races are about 16 miles long and not only did Sams cross the finish line first, but he also broke the state record by 13 seconds.

“If you asked me when I was ten years old what would I be a state champion in and I probably would tell you hockey. It was pretty surreal. I didn’t really believe it until this morning that I came in first. A lot of hard work has came into this moment,” Sams said.

Sams competes with Duluth Composite made up of high schoolers from Hermantown, Proctor and Duluth. This was his fourth time at the state championships in Mankato, but his first time winning it all.