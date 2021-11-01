Lake Superior Brewing Nears Grand Reopening

That neighborhood used to prohibit alcohol up until 2016.

DULUTH, Minn. — One of the oldest breweries in Minnesota is close to reopening.

Since 2019, Lake Superior Brewing has sat idle but recently a couple purchased the company.

They decided to relocate to the building formerly occupied by Xcel Xercise and Sun City Tanning Center on superior street

Even though they are still in the construction phase, owners hope to have to brewery open in some capacity early next year.

They’re thrilled to be bringing their business to the lakeside community.

“People seem very excited. The liquor stores have been doing very well. There’s two on either side for a good three years now. And people are excited that they will be able to go and sit somewhere and have a beverage and have a meal and have a community spot where they don’t have to drive a long way home or catch a 20 minute Uber ride,” Lake Superior Brewing Owner, Sarah Maxim says.

Lake Superior Brewing will only have its beers available on-site.