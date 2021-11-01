Local Auto Shops Feel Impact of Product Supply Chain Issues

DULUTH, Minn.- There is a national supply chain issue in several industries right now, and local auto shops in the Northland are experiencing a shortage in tires, oil filters, and more due to distribution delays.

Duluth Tire and Accessories in West Duluth say the supply chain issue stems from an employee and rubber material shortage.

Not only do manufacturers have fewer employees, delaying distribution, but the product shortage is causing auto shops to look for alternative vendors.

Duluth Tire and Accessories feel the impact of the commercial side of orders more as these businesses place larger orders more frequently.

“It’s on our commercial side the recapping of the semi tires, we’re finding the shortages is that of the rubber itself so because of the rubber shortage they are limiting—just limiting their SKUs,” said Sales Manager at Duluth Tires and Accessories Jeff Birman.

4th Street Auto Shop in Central Hillside notices a national parts shortage involving oil filters, vehicle batteries, and more. And some of the vendors they work with have several auto parts on backorder for months at a time.

“We’ve been running into a lot of supply shortage issues with certain parts, especially with dealer parts whether it be from Ford, Dodge, BMW and they’re telling us that it could be up to six months or they’re on backorder—national backorder or even six months to get a part,” said 4th Street Auto Area Manager Jordan Matt. “They can’t give me an exact date because they don’t know when they’re going to see that part.”

Experts are encouraging drivers to come into auto shops for maintenance checks and tires before moving into the winter months.